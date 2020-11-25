Anita Bess Hurley Tippit, 85, loving mother and grandmother, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Nov. 20, at Legends Healthcare Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, with the Rev. Curtis Blake officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Anita, the daughter of Arthur and Gussie Hurley, was born on Sept. 14, 1935, in Paris.
After graduating from Paris High School in 1954, she married Harrell Tippit on Sept. 25, 1959 in Paris, building 50 years of memories before he preceded her in death on July 1, 2010.
Anita retired from TxDOT in 1993 after 35 years of service, and spent several years volunteering at Thomas Justiss school, where she was well loved by teachers and children alike as “the candy lady”. She later began a second career as bookkeeper at Williams Sporting Goods, retiring again in 2010.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
Anita was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, a doting “Nanny” to her grandchildren and an outstanding cook and seamstress who loved creating memories with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She is survived by two children, Laurie Redus and her husband, Mike and Donna Welch, all of Paris; grandchildren Kasey Casper, Courtney Hignight and Skylar Doescher, of Paris and Cody Redus, of Conroe, Texas; great-grandchildren, Trae and Caden Hignight, of Paris and Payton Finley, of McAlester, Oklahoma; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Jack and Joann Hurley, of Paris; and sister-in-law, Betty Johnson, of Paris; nieces and nephews, Mitzi Ruthart, Lisa Johnson and Joanna Bankston, of Paris, Julie Gose-Lopez, of El Paso, Sherrie Bibart, of Garland, Pam Norwood, of Winnsboro and Steve Matney, of Quanah, Texas. She is also survived by her special friend, Carolyn McIntire, who she loved like a sister.
Named as pallbearers are Mike Redus, Cody Redus, Rick Ruthart and Jimmy Lay.
The Tippit family requests that those attending visitation and services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to the Tippit family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.