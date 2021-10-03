Jesse was born on April 11, 1940 in Terrell, Texas to Jesse Brown Sr. and Irene Hickmon. He attended school in Terrell, Texas. Later on he moved to Paris, Texas.
In 1969 he started working at Superior SwitchBoard and worked there for nearly 25 years making his way up to Union President for several years. During his time there he took on a second job of delivering newspapers with his kids and wife, Evelyn L. Brown by his side.
In 1982 he joined Solid Rock Baptist Church in Paris, Texas.
After retiring he spent his time baby-sitting his grandkids, detailing his cars, watching old westerns, listening to The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and Johnny Taylor, who were his favorites.
Jesse Brown Jr. is the last of his siblings and he always stated to me he wanted to be buried next to his mother at Fairland Cemetery and he spoke of this on many occasions, the last was two weeks ago as if he knew he was going home!
He will be able to join his family once again for all eternity, his brothers, Johnny Brown, Robert King; sisters, Gloria and Donna; and my mother, his former wife, Evelyn L. Brown; and his mother, Irene King Taylor, who I know will all watch over him.
I say to my father, Jesse Brown Jr., I love you then, now and forever more. They can take your body, but God has your soul.
Love Michael Glenn Brown
Surviving are sons, James, Ricky L. Brown, of Dallas, Texas and Michael Glenn Brown, of Paris, Texas; three daughters, Jackie, of Denver, Patricia and Felecia Brown, of Dallas; a grateful granddaughter, Evelyn Michele Brown, who loved him so much; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
