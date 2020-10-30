Paris police responded to the emergency room at Paris Regional Medical Center at 12:59 a.m. Friday in reference to a stabbing. The 32-year-old complainant was stabbed approximately five times but refused to cooperate with an investigation.
The complainant was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
Man arrested for outstanding warrant
Paris police arrested Joshua Levi Benoit, 37, of Paris, on a felony warrant out of Red River County charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said Benoit was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday.
Benoit was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Boat reported stolen
A gray 1984 Bass Tracker boat was reported stolen from the 500 block of Bunker Street
at 1:28 p.m. Thursday. The complainant reported that someone cut the lock off the
trailer hitch and then stole it.
The boat had a white 40hp Johnson motor on it. The incident is under investigation.
Four TVs stolen
Paris police responded to the 500 block of W. Campbell Street at 5:55 p.m. Thursday regarding a burglary of a building. The complainant told police that someone had torn the siding off of the building to get inside.
Police reported that once inside, the suspect(s) stole four televisions that had been mounted to the walls.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday.
