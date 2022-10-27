Bennie Imogene Carroll joined the rest of Angels in Heaven on Oct. 21,2022 at Stone Brook assisted living.
She came into this world on Feb. 6, 1924, to Raymond and Lee Lenoir at Caviness, Texas, one of nine children.
She graduated from Chicota High School in 1940 at the age of 16. She went to Paris Jr. College where the government taught her to weld, and she went to Corpus Christi to weld on ships. She became ill and came back to Paris Texas. In 1946 she met the love of her life Hubert Carroll and they married and were married for 30 years till his death in 1976.
Nursing was her ultimate goal from the time she worked with the Nuns at St. Joseph Hospital in Paris till she was able to get her nursing license at WNJ where she worked for over 30 years.
Her passions were traveling and flowers. She has been all over the world and did not stop traveling till in her mid 80’s.
She is survived by her daughter, Adell and husband, Michael, of Denison; three grandchildren, Shawn and wife, Rosemary, of Cypress Texas, Phillip and wife, Mandi, of Howe, Texas and Georgina and husband, Brandon, of Oklahoma City; five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Amber, CeCe, Samantha and Aaron; five great-great-grandchildren, Luke, Jase, Ella, Landyn and Lilly.
Preceding in death is her husband; her parents; five brothers; and three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the Angels who took care of her at Stone Brook for three years. Dignity Hospice and all the people who made her last years of life dignified and fulfilling.
There will be family night on Oct. 27, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. The Funeral Service will be held on Oct. 28, 2022 at 1p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home with interment at West Hill Cemetery, Sherman, Texas, next to her husband.
