On Thursday, Dec. 9, James William Boyd Jr. passed away unexpectedly in San Angelo.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1939 in Paris, to J.W. Boyd Sr. and Lucile Conder Boyd.

He attended schools in Paris and graduated from Paris High School in 1957.

Afterward, he joined the Navy and was at Guantanamo Bay during the missile crisis and later served on a gunboat in Viet Nam as well as other duty stations.

After leaving the service he joined the National Weather Service in San Angelo where he retired and resided.

He was preceded in death by his father; his mother, Lucile Haddock; step-father, Leon Haddock; sister, Sharon Vallier; and nephew, Todd Vallier.

Survivors are his wife, the former Carol Stone; son, Ray Boyd; granddaughter, Eleyna Boyd; great-granddaughter, Mikayla Boyd, all of San Angelo; brother, Joe Boyd and wife, Maria, of Sparks, Nevada; sister, Carol Olsen, of Paris; two nephews; two nieces.

Arrangements are pending.

