On Thursday, Dec. 9, James William Boyd Jr. passed away unexpectedly in San Angelo.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1939 in Paris, to J.W. Boyd Sr. and Lucile Conder Boyd.
He attended schools in Paris and graduated from Paris High School in 1957.
Afterward, he joined the Navy and was at Guantanamo Bay during the missile crisis and later served on a gunboat in Viet Nam as well as other duty stations.
After leaving the service he joined the National Weather Service in San Angelo where he retired and resided.
He was preceded in death by his father; his mother, Lucile Haddock; step-father, Leon Haddock; sister, Sharon Vallier; and nephew, Todd Vallier.
Survivors are his wife, the former Carol Stone; son, Ray Boyd; granddaughter, Eleyna Boyd; great-granddaughter, Mikayla Boyd, all of San Angelo; brother, Joe Boyd and wife, Maria, of Sparks, Nevada; sister, Carol Olsen, of Paris; two nephews; two nieces.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.