Bruce Morris, age 75, of Bangs, met his Maker on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Funeral Services for Bruce will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church, of Bangs where he was a faithful member. Dr. Pepper Dill will officiate with burial following at the Bangs Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Bruce was born on Aug. 3, 1944, to Otha Revis and Edith (Hill) Morris in Colorado City, Texas. He joined and served in the U.S. Army.
Bruce married Phillis Early, on Dec. 20, 1986, after a whirlwind romance. He inherited three young sons in the bargain. His influence in their lives has enhanced every facet of their later achievements.
He owned Bruco, a janitorial company in Fort Worth, before moving to Bangs. He was the Director of Maintenance and Transportation for Bangs ISD for 18 years before retiring. After retiring, he delivered fuel for a number of years. He persisted in working even after retirement. Bruce served on the Board of Directors of Brookesmith SUD for eight years and also served on the Brown County Child Welfare Board. He was a farmer and rancher and an avid hunter, an interest he passed on to his sons. Bruce was also a long-time member and usher of the First Baptist Church of Bangs.
Bruce loved people, and people loved him. He was always there with words of encouragement, a helpful hand and a smile. He could tell a joke to enliven the situation. And — it was always funny.
He was so proud that his herd of sons were college graduates and men of integrity. He spent his life teaching them honesty, trustworthiness, faithfulness and hard work. He taught by modeling those qualities of integrity in his words but, more importantly, in his actions. He reveled in teaching his grandchildren to follow their fathers in lives of excellence, but his highest priority was passing on his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ to them.
Bruce is survived by his wife and soulmate, Phillis Morris, of Bangs; four loving sons, Corde Morris and wife, Leslie, of Mason, Bryan Hager and wife, Kristen, of Lakeland, Tennessee, Garrett Hager and wife, Sarah, of Honolulu, Hawaii and Michael Hager and wife, Michelle, of Aurora, Colorado; 12 grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye, they certainly enlivened his life. He is also survived by one brother, James Morris, of Ovilla, Texas; and two sisters, Bernice Newman and husband, Darrell, of Ft. Worth, Texas and Florene Ramsey, of Paris, Texas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otha Revis and Edith Morris; one brother, Arlen Morris; and one sister, Margie Ann Glover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Bangs.
Online condolences for the family are welcome at blaylockfuneralhome.com.
