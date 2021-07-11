The Bogata City Council has several items on its Monday evening agenda designed to open discussion about creating standard operating procedures for meetings, officials and participants.
On the agenda are items for defining the council’s expectations and duties for roles in the city, including the mayor, city secretary and the court clerk; items for creating standard operating procedures for each department in the city; and creating a standard policy and procedure for members of the public who want to speak at the city council meetings.
Other actions up for discussion are a request for bids for mosquito spraying, replacing air conditioning units at the community center, hiring Malnory, McNeal & Co. for audit services; hiring Jennifer Boyd for water secretary; and emergency management plan; and requiring reports, schedules and budgets for each department at the city.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Bogata Community Center, 201 2nd St. NW.
