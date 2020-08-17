Hireal Shawn Rios and Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, both of Paris, were arrested on Saturday after police stopped their vehicle for a defective headlight.
Police stopped the vehicle at 12:46 a.m. in the 200 block of 17th Street NE, and the officer believed they had switched seats by the time the vehicle stopped. During the investigation, Rios, 29, gave the officer a false name, police said. Rios was found to have an outstanding parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Carter, 26, was found to have outstanding traffic warrants.
During the investigation, Carter was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Both were arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail. Rios remained in jail this morning with bond on his failure to identify charge set at $7,500. Carter was released Sunday on $3,000 bond, according to jail records.
Paris woman charged with drug possession after arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Street NE at 10:46 p.m. Saturday. During the stop, 21-year-old Frankie Alexandra Beard, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding traffic warrant. Two other passengers from the vehicle had been arrested for possession of marijuana.
Beard told officers she did not have any marijuana on her, however, when she was taken to the Lamar County Jail to be searched, officers found a baggie of suspected marijuana concealed in her pants. Beard was additionally charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Beard was released from jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $4,500, according to jail records.
Fraud, burglary under investigation
Paris police responded to the 1300 block of Clarksville Street at 4:05 p.m. Friday in reference to a fraud. The clerk said that a man had attempted to pay for some fuel with a fake $20 bill. The bill was confiscated and the suspect left before the officer arrived. The incident is under investigation.
At 4:06 Friday, police met with a victim of a burglary of a residence in the 1900 block of Fairfax Street. It was reported that over the past few weeks, several items have been stolen from the garage. The items were valued at nearly $1,000.
The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 204 calls for service and arrested 16 people during the weekend.
