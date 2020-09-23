Edna Laverne Proffitt, 86, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens.
Mrs. Proffitt, the daughter of Norman and Cora Senter Hutchings, was born on July 21, 1934, in the Ambia Community.
She worked for Dr. Bill George in his dental practice for a number of years. Later she worked in home health as a caregiver until her health failed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Randy Proffitt; a son, Bradley Moore; one sister; and three brothers.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Key, of Paris; a grandson, Michael Downey and wife, Claudia; two great-grandchildren, Preston Downey and Maya Downey; three siblings, Palmer Hutchings and wife, Laura, of Crosbyton, Alta Davidson and husband, Charles, of Paris and Almond M. Hutchings, of Paris; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
