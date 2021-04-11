Texas Department of Transportation road work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of April 12 includes:
FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
FM 911, Red River County: from Business 82K (Avery) to FM 44. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
Highway 37, Red River County: from Highway 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement, upgrade bridge rail, and place new hot mix.
Business 271D, Red River County: from Highway 271 to SP 38 (Bogata). Watch for daytime lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing roadway.
Highway 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures while crews place final hot mix surface.
