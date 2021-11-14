Paris EMS Report for Nov. 14, 2021 Staff Reports Nov 14, 2021 Nov 14, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOV. 9 TO NOV. 14Abdominal Pain: 2.Animal Bite: 1. Breathing Problems: 6.Cardiac/Respiratory Arrest: 3.Chest Pain: 5.Choking: 1.Convulsions/Seizures: 3.Diabetic Problems: 1.Falls: 10. Headaches: 1.Pregnancy/Childbirth: 1.Sick Person: 14.Traffic Accident with Injury: 6.Unconscious/Fainting: 2.Unknown Problem/Man Down: 2.Transfer: 8.Standby: 21.Long Distance Transfer: 32. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chest Pain Sick Person Report Ems Medicine Back Pain Accident Injury Problem April 1 April 5 Pain April 8 Paris April 15 Staff April 20 April 22 Transfer April 25 Headache April 27 April 29 Electrocution Traffic May 9 May 11 Anatomy Animal June 1 June 3 June 6 June 4 Se June 11 Public Service Mental Case June 15 June 24 July 13 Inorganic Chemistry Assist Hollow Crash Hemorrhage Sept. 14 Sept. 21 Asset Paris Ems Report Cva Nov. 2 Nov. 4 Nov. 9 Nov. 14 Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Covid-19, flu vaccines available at Choctaw Tribal Clinics Clarksville ISD's school board rescinds mask mandate Ball of funds: Underwriter’s event makes grand comeback Saturday Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHoney Grove ISD softball coach accused of sharing explicit images with 15-year-old studentRRV Athlete of the WeekNorth Lamar questioned about reading materialsStaying together: 3 couples adopt 3 brothers to raise them in blended familyNutt, Roddy respond to Guaranty Bank lawsuit settlementArea bands finish performances at stateLongtime downtown business closingLocal athletes rack up All-District honorsJames E. Woodberry IIIJerald Sims Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHoney Grove ISD softball coach accused of sharing explicit images with 15-year-old student (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
