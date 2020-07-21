Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain chances have returned to the region with today carrying a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 91. The heat index value will be around 97 degrees as winds come from the south southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight will hold a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Otherwise, the night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73.
As the upper low moves east of the Central Plains, Wednesday is expected to have a slight chance, 20%, for showers and thunderstorms with activity tapering off in the morning. The mostly cloudy day will have a high near 89 with a heat index value of 98. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
