Good morning, Red River Valley!

Rain chances have returned to the region with today carrying a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 91. The heat index value will be around 97 degrees as winds come from the south southeast at 5 to 15 mph. 

Tonight will hold a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Otherwise, the night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73.

As the upper low moves east of the Central Plains, Wednesday is expected to have a slight chance, 20%, for showers and thunderstorms with activity tapering off in the morning. The mostly cloudy day will have a high near 89 with a heat index value of 98. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Late Week Outlook.jpg
Wednesday though Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible with the best chances on Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are not anticipated.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

