More homes and businesses in Delta, Red River and Fannin counties will gain access to high-speed broadband internet through the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction, according to auction results released this month.
The three counties combined are set to receive more than $3.61 million in support to expand access during the next 10 years, according to the results. The bulk of that support was awarded to CCO Holdings LLC, doing business as Charter Communications, which will receive nearly $3.03 million to serve 1,321 homes and businesses in Red River County and $166,915 to serve 480 Delta County homes and businesses.
Also receiving support in Red River County are AMG Technology Investment Group LLC, which will receive $186,024 in support to serve 183 homes and businesses, and Windstream Services LLC, which won $5,124 in support to serve 11 homes and businesses.
Two companies in Fannin County were winning bidders, including NexTier Consortium. NexTier will receive $204,397 in support to provide service to 3,232 homes and businesses. Resound Networks LLC will receive $19,716 in support to serve 16 homes and businesses, according to auction results.
In all, the FCC estimated 675,000 rural Americans living and working in Texas will be able to access broadband internet as a result of the auction. The auction allocated more than $362.6 million in support to expand broadband to 310,962 unserved homes and businesses during the next 10 years. Nearly all locations in Texas eligible for the auction will be receiving access to the internet with gigabit speed broadband, the FCC reported.
“This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural Texas communities, who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. “We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver the best results for rural Americans, and the results show that this strategy worked. This auction was the commission’s single largest step ever taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American and is another key success in our ongoing commitment to universal service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.