Margaret Carol Ann Ballard, 80, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Bro. Marvin Weir officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Ballard, the daughter of William David Frazier and Pearlie Margaret Allison Frazier, was born on Dec. 3, 1940, in Powderly,
She worked a number of years at Chapman’s Florist before beginning a career at Merico (Earthgrains), where she retired.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Margaret was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Jerrie Perry and Billy Joe Perry; her parents; and sisters, Jessie Lois Hodges, Juanita Lee Crocker Keahey, Valeria Pauline Alexander, Frances Loumina McDonald; and a sister-in-law, Joann Frazier.
Survivors include her husband, Hershel Allen Ballard Sr., whom she married on Aug. 16, 1958; children, Hershel Allen Ballard Jr. and wife, JoAnn, Kimberly Ford and husband, Charles and Margaret Ballard Self and Ronnie Lyle; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Jerry Frazier and Gary Frazier and wife, Nancy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wanda Montgomery and husband, Jim, Cecil Ballard, Dwayne Ballard and wife, Cathy and Larry Ballard and wife, Cathy; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
