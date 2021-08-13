Texas school districts will not be required to conduct contact tracing this year if a student contracts Covid-19, according to new guidelines issued by the Texas Education Agency last week. That means not all parents will be alerted to positive Covid-19 cases on campus. TEA based its recommendation on data from the 2020-21 school year that showed low Covid-19 transmission rates in a classroom setting. Some public health experts question the rationale, saying the more contagious delta variant was not prevalent during the last school year. Districts also had mask requirements in place during the last school year that they cannot enforce this year per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order. Should Texas school districts continue to alert parents if someone on campus tests positive for Covid-19?

