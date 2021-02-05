A Celebration of Life to honor Tony Glen Hutto was held graveside at the Pavilion at Evergreen Cemetery on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Mark Hutchison officiated.
Tony went home to be with his beloved wife, Anne on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
A Paris, Texas native, Tony was born on March 9, 1942, to Rankin and Eva Hutto.
A quarter of a century later, his life would be forever changed when he married Anne McLaughlin on Aug. 15, 1967. She was the love of his life and his world revolved around her. They would spend the next 36 years together before she was called home from him all too soon. They had a special love for each other that was evident to anyone who truly knew them.
As a young man, Tony was hired by Babcock & Wilcox where he would spend the next 30 years providing for his family before taking his retirement.
He loved playing golf with his friends, and in his younger days played tennis, and bowled in a couples league with “his Anne.” He enjoyed life to its fullest as long as he could, and will be missed by many friends.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Denise Hutto Moffitt and husband, Michael; his daughter, Deanna England; three grandchildren, Jennifer England, MiChaela Moffitt and Allyson Moffitt; his brother, Bill Hutto; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne; his brothers, Ben Hutto and Don Hutto.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Scott Hutto, Paul Hutto, Scott Biard, Will Biard and Don Biard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the United Way of Lamar County, 2340 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460.
