James Earl Rawlinson Sr., 68, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Living Word Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Tiny Freelen and the Rev. LaVonda Carter officiating. Bright-Holland Funeral Home was entrusted with cremation.
Mr. Rawlinson, the son of William Earl Rawlinson and Mary Ellen Depriest Rawlinson, was born on Aug. 1, 1954, in Dallas.
His career as a truck driver spanned many years before his retirement. He was passionate about buying, selling and trading. James went to flea markets and set his trailer up at other locations whenever possible. He was a faithful member of Living Word Pentecostal Church and was a true worshiper of God.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Goodson Rawlinson, whom he married on Aug. 4, 1972, building 50 years of family and memories; two children, Melissa Deann Reed and husband, Jason and James Earl Rawlinson Jr. and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Valerie Michelle Reed, Dylan Kyle Rawlinson, Nicholas Christopher Reed, Zander Mateo Rawlinson and Dystany Faith Rawlinson; siblings, Steve Alan Rawlinson, Charlotte Smith and husband, Miles, Donna Gail Clark and husband, Randy and Gregory Dean Rawlinson; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
