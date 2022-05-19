Paul David Griffin passed from this life on the morning of May 14, 2022 in his home in Paris, Texas.
Paul was born in Paris on Oct.17, 1966, but spent most of his life in Oklahoma.
He graduated from Coweta High School where he wrestled. He was a member of Coweta’s first ever State Championship team in 1985. In those days Paul enjoyed playing in the mud in his big 4-wheel drive truck. Paul was always an adventure seeker and loved to be on the lake. However his passion ultimately became taking to the roads on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He worked hard in construction most of his life. He raised and adored four children. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to all that knew him. Perhaps his most special moment late in life was recently becoming a grandfather to baby Gracelynn Rose.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Griffin; mother-in-law, Leatha Helmer; and son, Steffon Griffin.
He is survived by his father, David Griffin, of Paris; sons, Cody Griffin and his mother, Brandi Self) son Daniel Millard and daughter Lexi (Zakery Yocham) Griffin (and their mother Angie Griffin, all of Wagoner, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Gracelynn Rose Yocham, of Wagoner, Oklahoma; brothers, Craig (Ashley) Griffin, of Bixby, Oklahoma, Joshua (Laurel) Griffin, of Austin, Texas. Also left to cherish his memory are many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, his dog, Molly and so many friends.
Paul’s memory will be carried on through the lives of those who loved him. He will be greatly missed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
