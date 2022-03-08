Leona Belle Elledge Long “Oney”, 53, passed away in Palmer, Texas on March 5, 2022.
Service will be held at Fry Gibbs in Paris, Texas on Friday, March 11, at 2 p.m. Graveside will follow at Providence Cemetery. A visitation will be held for friends and family the evening before on March 10, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Leona was born on Aug. 13, 1968 in Grand Prairie, Texas to Billie and Ellen Elledge.
She married Rickey Long on Jan. 20, 1989 in Glenn Heights, Texas.
Leona was loved by so many. She loved cooking and sewing and family get-togethers, going to church and supporting Jon and Keona in their sports. She loved camping, going to wrestling shows and the color purple. Her favorite thing to eat was pudding and biscuits and she sure loved to cook them. She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma and friend and most of all she loved her family.
“Oney” is survived by her mother, Ellen Elledge and husband, Arthur; husband, of 33 years, Rickey; sisters, Mary Potter and husband, Tommy, Nancy Mills and husband, Eddie; brothers, Carl, Curtis, Darrell and Allen Elledge; her two daughters, Shonda Burciaga and husband, Matthew, Ellen Alexander and husband, Dustin; her son, Jonathan Long; and her precious grandchildren, Keona, Nathan and Zoey Burciaga.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Dee Elledge; father-in-law, Charles Long; son, Charlie Dee Long; grandparents, DC and Leona Willborn and Elmer and Penny Elledge and Motty Belle Dotty.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Rodger, Andy Long, James Howard, Gary Tubb, Danny Shelton, Darrell Elledge and Jerry Gaithersburg.
On behalf of the Long family, we thank you so much for the support and kind words.
