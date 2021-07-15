Paris police arrested 64-year-old Kenneth Ray Lane at his residence on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in June where it was reported that Lane had sexually assault a female while brandishing a knife. Lane was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
