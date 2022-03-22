The Paris News has hired its next managing editor to lead its newsroom operations.
Sports editor Tommy Culkin has been named to the spot, succeeding former managing editor Klark Byrd, who is leaving the newspaper for a position in Wyoming.
Culkin has been a member of the paper’s editorial staff since October 2018, and has served as the sports editor since early 2020.
“I’ve loved covering the people and communities here in the Red River Valley, both as a news reporter and on the sports side of things,” Culkin said. “As managing editor, I’m going to work to serve our local communities with the same energy and enthusiasm that I’ve brought to the other roles I’ve had with this paper over the years.”
“Tommy has proven himself a capable editor in his role as sports editor. He’s cultivated many positive relationships with our local school districts, and I look forward to seeing him carry that same energy to all of the newsroom’s operations,” Publisher Clay Carsner said.
As a news reporter for The Paris News in 2018 and 2019, Culkin helped the paper maintain its reputation as one of the best of its circulation size, receiving recognitions from the Texas Press Association and Northeast Texas Press Association for his reporting.
He was also recognized for his work as sports editor, placing second in the North and East Texas Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest.
Before joining The Paris News, Culkin worked for Byrd for two years as the primary news reporter for The Clayton Tribune in Rabun County, Georgia, and before that attended Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, where he received his bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in communications.
Culkin thanked Byrd for the work he did as managing editor, saying his guidance has helped prepare him for the role.
“I’ve worked with Klark since I became a professional journalist back in 2016 in Georgia and I absolutely wouldn’t be the journalist I am today without him,” he said. “Klark has raised the bar for all editors to come here, and living up to the bar he’s set is no small task, but a big part of the reason I feel I’m ready for this is because of the guidance he’s provided. I’m looking forward to carrying on the legacy that he started.”
Byrd’s last day as managing editor is today. Culkin takes over the role Wednesday.
“It’s been my pleasure to hire and watch Tommy grow as a journalist at two newspapers, and I truly believe I’m leaving the editorial department in good hands,” Byrd said.
