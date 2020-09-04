Man reports sister rammed into his vehicle
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police said officers met with a complainant who reported that he and his sister had been in an altercation and the sister rammed her vehicle into his. Police said the complainant reported that a small child was inside his vehicle at the time that it was rammed. The child was not injured. The incident is under investigation.
Theft reported on Thursday
Paris police responded to a reported theft in the 100 block of NW 3rd Street at 9:46 a.m. Thursday. Police said the complainant reported that a person they knew had possibly stolen a pistol while visiting the complainant. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested two people on Thursday.
