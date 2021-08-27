Peggy Marlene Frierson was born on Feb. 4, 1936 and passed away on Aug. 15, 2021 at her home in Chicota.
Marlene was born in Paris, Texas to parents B.S. and Elsie Dockray and attended Powderly Elementary and Powderly High.
She married her life-long love, Jack Frierson on June 5, 1954.
Marlene played basketball and piano. She attended Chicota Methodist Church where she played piano for 50 years. She also enjoyed decorating the church for all the special events. She was secretary at the school for 27 years and was a blessing to all who knew her, but mostly, she was a champion wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
She was married for 67 years and is survived by her husband, Jack. She is survived by her children, Blaine Frierson and wife, Kelley, of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Celia Rozell and her husband, Matt, of Chicota; one sister, Linda Malone and husband, Billy, of West Helena, Arkansas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Curtis Frierson and wife, Olga, of DelRay Beach, Florida, Brennan Frierson and wife, Madeline, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jack Ethan Frierson of Chicago, Illinois, Peter Frierson, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jon Chevalier, of Chicota and Lily Balman, of Owasso, Oklahoma; one great-grandchild, Annabelle Frierson; nephew, Darrin Malone and wife, Kelly, of Paragould, Arkansas; niece, Melinda Wilson and husband, Mike, of West Helena, Arkansas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The service was held on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at Chicota Methodist Church and was conducted by the Rev. Mark Hutchison, of Chicota Methodist Church.
Acting as pallbearers were Richard Gratny, Kenneth Keller, Denny Murphy, Mike Parsons, Brian Weatherford and Alan Weatherford.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Chicota United Methodist Church.
