Anita Jean Berryhill, 75, of Powderly, passed away at The Ivy at McKinney on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Antlers, Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday.
Mrs. Berryhill, the daughter of Leon Saffell and Ruby Tribble Saffell, was born on Sept. 7, 1946, in Lubbock, Texas.
She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree in childhood development and pre-school education. Anita worked three years as the secretary of First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She later worked as a certified legal assistant at a law firm in Santa Fe before moving to Lamar County where she worked the remainder of her career at the Moore Law Firm for A. W. Clem, IV.
Anita was married to Stanley Abbott, and they built more than 20 years of family and memories.
Her parents; and a brother, Ted Saffell preceded her in death.
She married Max Turner in 1993, and he preceded her in death in 2003. Anita later married James Cecil Berryhill in 2006, and he preceded her in death on March 8, 2021.
Survivors include two children, Brandon Abbott and wife, Dorothy and Rebecca Peevy and husband, Alex; three grandchildren, Melissa Abbott, Gabriel Abbott and Emily Futral; and a sister-in-law, Julia Saffell; along with two nephews, Cameron Saffell and Justin Saffell; as well as a host of friends.
