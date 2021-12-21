Students from Crockett Intermediate School and Paris Junior High School combined to compete and capture second place in the 15AAAA Academic UIL Invitational Meet. Paris students earned 1,058 points, behind Pleasant Grove who placed first with 1,527.5 points. Winners by event and grade level include:
Art Memory (fifth grade) — Kristen Cunningham, second; Clara Gibbs third (sixth grade) — Lori Preston, first; Audrey Hinkle, second; Jewel Omori, sixth (seventh grade)– Zaria Mitchell, first (tie); Ashiya Perkins, fourth; Sarai Harris, fifth; Stephanie Preston— McGrew, sixth (eighth grade) — Zahra Tapia, second. Calculator Applications (sixth grade) — Ryan Macchia, second; Grey Gillem, third; Audrey Hinkle, fourth (seventh grade) — Akshay Bacharanianda, second; Eli Allen, third; Arjan Khadka, sixth (eighth grade) — Nolan Hamer, fourth; Nic Larue, sixth.
Chess Puzzles (fifth grade) — Reed Hartman, first; Arshia Khadka, second (sixth grade) — Halsey Mattoon, sixth (seventh grade) — Tyten Fitzgerald, first; Arjan Khadka, third (eighth grade) — Ember Evans, fifth. Dictionary Skills (fifth grade) — Camila Prado, second; Sarah Cunningham, sixth (sixth grade) — E’leeyha Smith, third; Brookelyn Thompson, sixth (seventh grade) — Jordan Gaines, fifth (eighth grade) — Ka’Mal Washington, fourth.
Editorial Writing (sixth grade) — Addison Bedford, first; E’leeyha Smith, second; Jewel Omori, third (seventh grade) — Alexa Fisher, second; Alexis Ketron, fifth; Piper Kyle, sixth (eighth grade) — Emmi Severson, second; Amy Mendoza, third. Impromptu Speaking (seventh grade) — Hannah Cunningham, fifth; Jude Wear, sixth (eighth grade) — Lindsey Holleman, fifth; Kyra Hickle, sixth. Listening Skills (fifth grade) — Kristen Cunningham, third (sixth grade) — Gaga Plata, first; Saniya Rose, second (seventh grade) — Emma Cheatwood, first; Hannah Cunningham, third; Abigail Harper, fifth (tie) (eighth grade) — Camila Hinojosa, second; April Medina, fifth; Mary Jane Torres, sixth.
Maps, Graphs & Charts (fifth grade) — Reed Hartman, second (sixth grade) — Jewel Omori, third; McKenna Stuart, fourth (seventh grade) — Spencer Bell, sixth (eighth grade) — Clary Biard, first.
Mathematics (sixth grade) — Eden Evan, sixth (seventh grade) — Eli Allen, first; Akshay Bacharandianda, third (eighth grade) — Blake Tabagcora, fifth.
Modern Oratory (seventh grade) — Hannah Cunningham, first; Alexis Ketron, second (eighth grade) — Lindsey Holleman, first.
Number Sense (fifth grade) — Reed Hartman, second; Kane Kozel, fourth; (sixth grade) — Brookelyn Thompson, third; Elia Cortes, sixth (seventh grade) — Akshay Bacharandianda, second; Eli Allen, third; Arjan Khada, fifth (eighth grade) — Ian Johnson, second.
Oral Reading (sixth grade) — Lily Newberry, second; Ava Welch, fourth.
Ready Writing (fifth grade) — Lila Severson, first; Brynlee Sadau, third; Kamiel Jones, fifth (sixth grade) — Ryan Macchia, first; Lily Newberry, second (seventh grade) — Hannah Cunningham, first; Saria Harris, fourth (eighth grade) — Zahra Tapia, fifth; Patricia Ramirez, sixth.
Science (eighth grade) — Chloe Easton, third; Nolan Hamer, fourth.
Social Studies (sixth grade) — Elijah McEwin, fifth (eighth grade) — Karim Viveros, third.
Spelling (fifth grade) — Reed Hartman, second; Graham Neeley, third; Sarah Cunningham, sixth (sixth grade) — Trace Ketron, first; Gage Plata, second (seventh grade) — Arjan Khadka, third; Hannah Cunningham, fourth (eighth grade) — Madison Sherwood, first; Dayla Gilbreath, fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.