Clarence Leo White, of Reno, Texas passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Paris, Texas.
He was born in Paris, Texas, on Sept. 25, 1948, the only child born to Fred Leo and MaryHelen Morgan White.
Clarence owned and operated OHTEX Rail Recovery, he was a member of NHRA and Fellowship Baptist Church in Blossom. He honorably served in the National Guard.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Tamela Lemons, of Reno, Texas; grandchildren, Christine Blanton, of Detroit, Texas, Ryan Blanton, of Reno, Texas, Lacey Hines, of Idabel, Oklahoma, Britton Coursey, of Dallas, Texas and Sheryl Aileene Lemons, of Reno, Texas; great-grandchildren, Asher Leo Blanton, Aleene Hines, Evan Simpson and Darcee Coursey; brothers-in-law, Dean and Cyndee Parks, of Greenville, Texas and Jimmy Brown, of Pottsboro, Texas; sister-in-law, Betty and Alan Dollins, of Blossom, Texas; nieces and nephews, Lauren Dollins, Shelbie Rodgers, Matthew Brown, Kati Wetzel, Melanie Isenburg and Micah Parks. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Parks White; daughter, Carol Lee McMillan; and a sister-in-law, Anna Brown.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Union Grove Cemetery in Reno, Texas, with Pastor Buddy Greer officiating.
