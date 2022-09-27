Kathy Jane Currin

Kathy Jane Currin

Kathy Jane Currin, 68, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Pavilion of Forest Chapel Cemetery, with The Rev. Mickey Ellis and The Rev. Chad Lamb officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion one hour prior to the service.

