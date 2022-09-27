Kathy Jane Currin, 68, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Pavilion of Forest Chapel Cemetery, with The Rev. Mickey Ellis and The Rev. Chad Lamb officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion one hour prior to the service.
Kathy, the daughter of Buren Edward “Ed” Hamm and Barbara “Katie” Cox Hamm, was born on June 2, 1954, in Dallas.
She graduated from Grapevine High School. Her career began in home health care. Kathy was then a waitress before beginning work with the North Lamar Independent School District where she was a teacher’s aide and worked in the cafeteria. Kathy loved to sing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Hamm; and a son, Barry Gene Lollar.
Survivors include her husband, John David Currin; her mother, Katie Hamm; children, Paul Barnum and wife, Regie, Shane Currin and wife, Jaleah, Brandon Currin and wife, Shelly, Tonya Hunter and husband, Travis, and Lee Parson, whom she thought of as a son, and his wife, Tania; two daughters-in-law, Angela Barnum and Katherine Lollar; grandchildren, Bridget Barnum, Joseph Paul Barnum, Truly Blessed Barnum, Sylvia Currin, Noah Currin, Breanna Currin, Christian Hunter, Jeremy Hunter and Dani Hunter; and two siblings, Randy Hamm and wife, Ruthie and Sherry Risinger and husband, Johnny; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Susan with On Call Home Health for the care given their loved one.
