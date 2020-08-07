There remains 127 active cases of Covid-19 in Lamar County, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
In total, the county has confirmed 665 Covid-19 cases since testing began in March. Of those, 491 are considered to be recovered. There have been 18 deaths and 29 cases confirmed by antibody tests, according to the data. All but the first seven cases in the county are considered community spread.
Seven new cases were reported Friday, including positive test results for a 66-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman. Antigen test results included an 11-year-old girl, three boys ages 13, 16 and 17, and a 71-year-old man.
The virus has infected 405 women and 260 men in Lamar County. The age and gender breakdown includes:
- 0-9: 7 males, 9 females
- 10-19: 15 males, 25 females
- 20-29: 53 males, 85 females
- 30-39: 39 males, 67 females
- 40-49: 26 males, 65 females
- 50-59: 61 males, 53 females
- 60-69: 31 males, 39 females
- 70-79: 15 males, 33 females
- 80-plus: 13 males, 29 females
