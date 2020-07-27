Sharon Martin, 72, of Paris passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with Troy Scholl, Paul Davis, Tom Vincil, Todd Hines, David Thomas, Zac Allen and James Martin serving as pallbearers. Friends may come by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home and sign the register on Wednesday.
Sharon was born on June 23, 1948 in Paris, Texas, the daughter of Neil and Betty Gunter. Sharon was passionate about animals her whole life, especially her little poodles and horses. When younger, she loved riding horses and was a member of the Paris Junior Quadrille. Sharon also loved working with children and in earlier years was employed by Lollipop Kid Stop, where many children knew her as Ms. Marty. Sharon was then a homemaker for many years and was co-owner of Camper Dan’s RV Sales with her loving husband, Danny Martin.
Her love for animals continued later in life where she and Danny had many great times together field trialing labrador retrievers.
Sharon and Danny were long time members of First Baptist Church and later East Paris Baptist Church.
Sharon also loved spending time with her grandchildren, Meredith Pack, Mackenzie Martin, Marlee Pack and Molly Martin.
After the passing of her husband, Danny, Sharon moved to Mt. Pleasant, Texas to live with her sister, Kay Nichols and husband, Tommy. Sharon was happy and at home there and treasured her time with her sister Kay.
Sharon is survived by her children, Jeff Martin and wife, Brittany and Shelly Pack and husband, Bill; her grandchildren, Meredith Pack, Mackenzie Martin and Molly Martin; sister, Kay Nichols and husband, Tommy; brother, Dennis Gunter and wife, Ann; and sister, Rita Norris and husband, Timothy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Betty Gunter; her husband, Danny Martin; granddaughter, Marlee Pack; and brother, Ken Gunter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to her late granddaughter, Marlee’s foundation, Marlee’s Smile at marleessmile.org which was formed to fund pediatric cancer research as well as provide kids battling cancer, a stuffed animal, for comfort.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
