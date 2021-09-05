Paris Junior College will hold auditions for “1776: The Musical” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Ray E. Karrer Theater.
Directed by PJC Drama Instructor Will Walker, the musical will be the second production of the “Raise Your Voice!” season of the PJC Drama Department. Performances are slated for Dec. 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.
People of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities and body types who are 18 years of age are older are encouraged to try out as 27 actors are needed. Participants do not have to be enrolled in classes at PC to take part.
In addition to performances, actors must be available for technical and dress rehearsals Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.
“Come ready to read scenes from the script, learn a short movement/dance combo, and sing songs from the musical,” said Walker. “It is a funny, insightful and compelling drama with a striking score and legendary book.”
While many of the parts, including all of the leading roles, require some singing, almost as many parts are spoken word only.
The musical, covering a defining event in American history, blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. “1776” puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation.
Auditions will take place on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater in the Administration Building at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St. in Paris.
For more information email pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
