James Douglas Sharrock, 78, of Paris, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov.1, 2021.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brandon Teague, the Reve. Ken Cannon and the Rev. John Grisswood officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service time.
James was born on May 15, 1943 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma to Enoch and Velma Johnson Sharrock.
James graduated from Paris High School. In 1969, he founded, owned and operated Paris Air Conditioning in Paris. He married Laura Jury in 1963 and she preceded him in death on Feb. 27, 2014, building 50 years of family and memories. He was a faithful member of Lakewood Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Laura Jury Sharrock; a brother, Claude Sharrock; and a sister, Sylvia Criscoe.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara, whom he married on Sept. 19, 2016; children, Dee Ann Lunsford and husband, Roger, Brent Sharrock and wife, Amber and Mark Sharrock and fiancée, Sydney; grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Jared, Jacob, Brittany, Emily, Chloe, Chesney, Haleigh, Taylor, Harley, Paisley and Mellie; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen, Sue, Mary, Merlene and Judy; three step-children; 12 step-grandchildren; and 16 step-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Jeremy Brown, Joshua Brown, Jared Brown, Jacob Brown, Jayden Brown and Xain Domzal.
In lieu of usual floral memorials, the family requests memorials be given in James’ name, to the mission program and youth programs at Lakewood Baptist Church, 10194 U.S. Hwy. 271 N., Powderly, Texas 75473, (903) 732-4866.
Amid employee shortages, supply chain and inventory issues and a slower mail delivery system, experts are advising Americans to do their Christmas shopping as early as possible this year. Retailers large and small are offering holiday deals early this month. National surveys indicate 36% of shoppers plan to spend more this year than in 2020. Do you plan to take advantage of early sales?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.