Rodney Doyal Norwood, age 61, of Cunningham, Texas, gained his wings on Saturday, Jan.
2, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
He was born on July 29, 1959 to James Norwood and Patsy Winters Norwood.
Rodney was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish. He had judged and won numerous coon hunts all over the tri-state area.
He worked at Campbell Soup for a few years, but most of his life was spent working for Norwood House Leveling with his uncles and cousins.
Rodney is survived by a son and two daughters, Jase Norwood and wife, Beth, of Benton,
Louisiana, Erika Norwood Strain and husband, Kris, of Dekalb, Texas, Hanah Norwood Glass and husband, Bryan, of Powderly, Texas. He has five granddaughters that he adored, Audria Strain, Ronica Norwood, Roan Ingram, Carter Glass and Ella Strain. A brother, Tracy Norwood and wife, DeeDee and a sister, Mendy Norwood Cole and husband, Todd. Four nephews and a niece, Brenton Norwood and wife, Erika, Tristan Norwood, Corbin Norwood, Kelby Cole and Lacie Cole Dixon and husband, Regan. Two great-nephews and a niece Hayes and Whitt Dixon and Ava Norwood.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Norwood; and a step-son, Hunter Moree Norwood.
Funeral services will be on Jan. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before services. Frankie Norwood will officiate. Burial will be in Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, Texas under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Norwood, Ricky Norwood, Johnny Syrus, Jamie Smith, Jason Baker and Kris Strain.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
