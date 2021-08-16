Johnny Ray Elrod, 56, of Detroit, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home.
The family will schedule memorial services at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Johnny, the son of John Thomas Elrod and Leona Hilliard Elrod, was born on July 1, 1965.
He loved riding his bicycle and enjoyed many activities with friends.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include four siblings, Lajuan Whitworth, Thomas Elrod and wife, Leslie, James Elrod and wife, Barbara and Rhonda Elrod; along with three nieces; five nephews; and a host of friends.
