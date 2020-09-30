Patsy Jane Whitlow Bell passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the age of 88.
The Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Lunn’s Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Paul Goodrich officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Restland Cemetery, in Roxton, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bell was born on March 3, 1932, to parents Otis and Marie McCann Whitlow, in Roxton, Texas.
She was raised in Paris, Texas and was a varsity cheerleader for Paris High School.
She married Donald R. Bell on June 20, 1948. To this union were born two children, Ronald L Bell and Jackie L Bell.
In 1952, Patsy and Donald moved to Dallas, Texas. She worked in the Property and Casualty Insurance business from 1952 until her retirement in 1995. After her husband’s death in Jan. of 2001, Patsy moved to Wichita Falls to be near her daughter.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She had a passion for sports, especially all the Dallas teams, Mavericks, Rangers, Cowboys and Stars.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; two brothers; and her son, Ronnie Bell.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Spragins, of Wichita Falls; daughter-in-law, Susan McDanial; her grandsons, John Spragins, of Wichita Falls, Charles “Bubba” Spragins and his wife, Beth, of Katy, Texas and Jeffrey Bell and his wife, Teresa, of Lewisville, Texas. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Spragins, of Katy, Texas and U S Marine Jacob Bell, of Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Patsy Bell was a generous, kind, loving mom, grandmom and great-grandmom. She was a great cook. Most people described her as “so sweet”, and she would like being remembered that way.
Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.