An optimistic Democratic candidate Mike Collier predicted a win in November against incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick at a campaign stop in Paris on Tuesday afternoon, a day after his opponent made a similar stop at Love Civic Center.
“I’ve been working on this campaign for the past nine years, and I am absolutely determined to see Democrats win a statewide race to fix politics in Texas,” the former Republican told a group of about 30 supporters gathered at the Clovis Graves Community Center on Neathery Street.
Endorsed by Republicans to include Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, West Texas state senator Kel Seliger and former Lt. Gov. Bill Ratliffe of Mount Pleasant, Collier said he is happy to see a “groundswell of support, not as partisan politicians but a groundswell of Texans who see Patrick as a disaster for the state.”
“The reason they support me is because our point of view as Democrats is the majority point of view in the state when you think about what the state does and how it affects people in their lives,” Collier said. “We are going to win this; I can see it as clear as a bell. We’re in single digit territory with a whole lot of undecided voters who will be making their decisions in the next six weeks.”
A Georgetown native and University of Texas graduate, Collier first ran for comptroller in 2014 and then against Patrick in 2018, running the closest race for Lt. Governor in two decades, outperforming the top of the Democratic ticket in two thirds of Texas’ counties.
An energy specialist and certified public accountant, Collier said he knows why Texas schools are underfunded and is determined to close corporate loopholes in the property tax code. Collier also targets the expansion of Medicaid and a fix to the state’s power grid as campaign promises along with the protection of individual rights.
For more than an hour, Collier fielded a wide range of questions involving gun control, the border, teacher retirement, rural health care, Roe vs. Wade, individual rights, the cost of higher education, eminent domain and other topics.
“There are some things I am very passionate about and where I will provide leadership to get things done,” Collier said. “My job is to share my point of view, explain the logic behind it and then build consensus. As lieutenant governor, my job will be to set the agenda for the legislature and then make sure that we stay on task and make sure that the whole state knows what we’re working on and that we share all information with the public.”
