An optimistic Democratic candidate Mike Collier predicted a win in November against incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick at a campaign stop in Paris on Tuesday afternoon, a day after his opponent made a similar stop at Love Civic Center.

“I’ve been working on this campaign for the past nine years, and I am absolutely determined to see Democrats win a statewide race to fix politics in Texas,” the former Republican told a group of about 30 supporters gathered at the Clovis Graves Community Center on Neathery Street.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

