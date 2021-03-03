Linda L. Dossey

Linda L. “Lucky Lady” Dossey, 72, of Paris, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Services are not scheduled at this time. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Linda, the daughter of John Arthur Long and Allene Bowden Long, was born on Sept. 14, 1948, in Biardstown.
She began driving a truck at the age of 16 and retired at the age of 70. During her career, she traveled to every state in the contiguous United States and three provinces in Canada. Linda won several prestigious awards during her trucking career.
Her favorite hobby was going to the casino, BINGO and scratch offs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy “Wild Bill” Dossey; a son, Sammy Fernandez; and a grandson, Timmy Lynn “T. J.” Freeman.
Survivors include four children, Terrie Freeman and husband, Timmy, of Paris, James Fernandez and wife, Mitzi “Red”, of Paris, Tony Fernandez and wife, Cristi, of Paris and Steven “Pete” Fernandez and wife, Marla, of Texarkana; step-children, Billy Dossey Jr., Charlie Dossey and Wendy Jones; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Gene Long and wife, Dale, of Paris; along with one niece; one nephew; a host of friends; and her beloved “Heinz 57” dog, Rat.
