Aug. 4 to Aug. 5
Paris Police Department
Joshua Allen Leith Stewart, 37: Criminal trespass, theft of property, $100 to $750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Martin Medrano, 25: Violation of parole.
Mark Lynn Johnson, 58: Motion to adjudicate guilt/injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury.
Trinity Nicole Wootton, 22: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, speeding, proo of financial responsibility, failure to appar, no driver’s licenses (when unlicensed).
Caleb Nathaniel Mason, 28: Assault (Class C)/family violence.
Amie Peck, 41: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Colby Chase Franks, 21: Possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
