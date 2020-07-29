James Clark Wade, 84, of Blossom, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Duane Falk officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Wade, the son of Muriel H. Wade and Annie Sue Clark Wade, was born on July 12, 1936, in Commerce, Texas.
He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on June 30, 1967, with the rank of SGT.
He worked at Dallas Power & Light for a short period followed by 20 years at Master Tank & Welding. James then worked at Kimberly-Clark from 1983 to 2000.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blossom.
His parents; a sister, Betty Lamb; and a brother, Gene Wade, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Richardson Wade, whom he married on Sept. 25, 1971, building 48 year of memories. One son, Joe Mears and wife, Marie; one grandson, Travis Mears and wife, Tonia; one great-grandson, Connor Mears; two sisters, Bobbie Wyche and Ann Christie; a brother-in-law, Bobby Lamb; a sister-in-law, Jean Wade; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Pam Wood; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and his dear friends on Crew 3 at Kimberly-Clark.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.