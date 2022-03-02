The Texas Military Department, in partnership with the Texas Forest Service, is scheduled to conduct prescribed burns within training areas on Camp Maxey, a Texas Army National Guard Training Facility, in Paris, Texas, east of Sherman, beginning today and continuing through Friday, weather permitting.
The Texas National Guard’s military readiness and natural resources management objectives require a comprehensive wildland fire management program aimed at protecting life and property, supporting military training, and promoting ecosystem health. Prescribed burns are an integral part of this program.
The organization uses a well-designed burn plan to safely conduct its prescribed burns. The burn plan states the atmospheric and environmental conditions necessary to conduct a safe burn. Additionally, it clearly defines the boundaries of the area to be burned and provides details of specific precautionary measures that must be implemented prior to each burn.
To further ensure the safety and effectiveness of its wildland fire management program, the Texas Military Department conducts its prescribed burns in cooperation with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
For more information regarding the prescribed burn program at Camp Maxey, contact the Texas Army National Guard’s Natural Resources Specialist at 512-782-6227.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?
