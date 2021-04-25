Century 21 Harvey Properties has announced its 2020 Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Producers.
A total of 16 agents achieved Million Dollar or Multi-Million Dollar Producer status. The announcement was recently made at Century 21 Harvey Properties’ main office, 2550 Lamar Ave.
This year Century 21 Harvey hosted an awards luncheon at Texas Pacific Event Center to honor its agents for their 2020 production. Other accolades given were to Tonya Cannon, Masters Emerald; Brittney Keys, Masters Ruby; Clayton Pilgrim, Centurion and Christy Tynan, Quality Service Pinnacle.
Rusty Lowe, who had previously been honored with the Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame award, also received Double Centurion and Top Commercial Producer.
Century 21 Harvey Properties also honored Gerald Whitesides at the event for his retirement after 35 years in the real estate industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.