Good morning, Red River Valley!
Hopefully you enjoyed Wednesday's slight break in summertime high temperature because strengthening high pressure in the atmosphere coupled with ample moisture will help to return us to near-normal temperatures. Although the high is expected to top out at 90 degrees, our heat index values are likely to reach 98. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., once the region has heated up. That chance rises to 40% before 8 p.m. Otherwise, the night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74.
The clouds will part for Friday, giving us a sunshiny day with a high near 93. The heat index value is expected to return to triple digits at 103 degrees. Winds will come from the east at 5 to 10 mph, and will come through the partly cloudy, 75-degree night.
Enjoy your Thursday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.