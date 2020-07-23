Thursday Weather.jpg
Seasonable temperatures can be expected for Thursday with a slight chance of thunderstorms (mainly north and west). Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 MPH.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

Hopefully you enjoyed Wednesday's slight break in summertime high temperature because strengthening high pressure in the atmosphere coupled with ample moisture will help to return us to near-normal temperatures. Although the high is expected to top out at 90 degrees, our heat index values are likely to reach 98. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., once the region has heated up. That chance rises to 40% before 8 p.m. Otherwise, the night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74.

The clouds will part for Friday, giving us a sunshiny day with a high near 93. The heat index value is expected to return to triple digits at 103 degrees. Winds will come from the east at 5 to 10 mph, and will come through the partly cloudy, 75-degree night. 

Enjoy your Thursday!

Weekend Outlook.jpg
A tropical depression will move into South Texas this weekend, bringing scattered showers and storms to most of North and Central Texas. The highest rain chances will occur on Saturday and Sunday across Central Texas. Severe storms are not anticipated. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will range from the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

