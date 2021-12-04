Prairiland LOGO

Deport Elementary School principal Lanny Matthews has named the honor rolls for the second six weeks reporting period of the 2021-22 school year.

A Honor Roll

First Grade: Coltin Avance, Emery Cannon, Graham Crawford, Caleb Evers, Lily Kate Murphy and Bronson Whitsell.

Second Grade: Addison Basinger, Charleigh Berry, Jada Freelen, Tyson George, Tucker Johnson, Emily Roberson, Toby Roberson, Cade Smith and Zachary Smith.

Third Grade: Bethany Blalock, Case Whitney, Brayden Whitsell and Olivia Whittaker.

Fourth Grade: Brelee Gifford.

Fifth Grade: Raelyn Evers, Kensler Larkin, Rileigh Rodgers and BrookeLynn Salter.

A/B Honor Roll

First Grade: Maddilyn Adams, Jaycee Gardner, Jasper Griffin, Vivian Leanox, Walker McKee, Levi Merrill, Addyson Meza, Remi Thurman and Cora Whitney.

Second Grade: Evalyn Moore and Ashleigh Pace.

Third Grade: Marlee Bishop, Bryce Cannon, Keaton Larkin, Asher Merritt, Alyssa Smith and Carver Smith.

Fourth Grade: Emma Adams, Joshua Ahumada, Alexi Bothwell, Ryder Cole, Adi Goodwin, Bentley Griffin, Aspen Hudson, Alynah Lopez, Kylie Massey, Brinlee Murphy, Connor Spears, Westin Towers and Trig Watson.

Fifth Grade: Kynzlee Crawford, Jaice Day, Luke Denman, Haven Landiak, Kensley Smith, Shyan Teakell and Khloe’ Upchurch.

