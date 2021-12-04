Deport Elementary names second six weeks honor rolls Special to The Paris News Dec 4, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deport Elementary School principal Lanny Matthews has named the honor rolls for the second six weeks reporting period of the 2021-22 school year.A Honor RollFirst Grade: Coltin Avance, Emery Cannon, Graham Crawford, Caleb Evers, Lily Kate Murphy and Bronson Whitsell. Second Grade: Addison Basinger, Charleigh Berry, Jada Freelen, Tyson George, Tucker Johnson, Emily Roberson, Toby Roberson, Cade Smith and Zachary Smith.Third Grade: Bethany Blalock, Case Whitney, Brayden Whitsell and Olivia Whittaker.Fourth Grade: Brelee Gifford.Fifth Grade: Raelyn Evers, Kensler Larkin, Rileigh Rodgers and BrookeLynn Salter. A/B Honor RollFirst Grade: Maddilyn Adams, Jaycee Gardner, Jasper Griffin, Vivian Leanox, Walker McKee, Levi Merrill, Addyson Meza, Remi Thurman and Cora Whitney.Second Grade: Evalyn Moore and Ashleigh Pace.Third Grade: Marlee Bishop, Bryce Cannon, Keaton Larkin, Asher Merritt, Alyssa Smith and Carver Smith.Fourth Grade: Emma Adams, Joshua Ahumada, Alexi Bothwell, Ryder Cole, Adi Goodwin, Bentley Griffin, Aspen Hudson, Alynah Lopez, Kylie Massey, Brinlee Murphy, Connor Spears, Westin Towers and Trig Watson.Fifth Grade: Kynzlee Crawford, Jaice Day, Luke Denman, Haven Landiak, Kensley Smith, Shyan Teakell and Khloe’ Upchurch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll School Third Grade Fifth Grade Fourth Grade Second Grade First Grade Cora Whitney Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Coronavirus News Covid-19, flu vaccines available at Choctaw Tribal Clinics Clarksville ISD's school board rescinds mask mandate Ball of funds: Underwriter’s event makes grand comeback Saturday Latest e-Edition The Paris News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRRV Athlete of the WeekReno mayor charged with assaultLamar County Grand Jury indicts two on child abuseMarva Lee Green JoeGene Austin ReevesClarence Leo WhiteJim Clark VPOLICE BRIEFS: Police looking into Monday fight involving pistolLawyer tells Reno council its legal role in dealing with mayor's situationLarry Donald Moore Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHoney Grove ISD softball coach accused of sharing explicit images with 15-year-old student (1) Click here to sign up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Manage your lists
