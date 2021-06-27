Thumbs up to the Cats on the Prowl bus starting up again this summer. Reading is a life-long skill, not something that’s just practiced in the classroom, something that will benefit the students greatly in the years to come. The program has even expanded to three days a week instead of only two, and kudos to the volunteers who keep it running, and most of them are teachers, who get to check up on their students during the summer months.
Thumbs up as well to the city council of Bogata for making the decision to hire a forensic auditor. The city has been wrangling the finances back into shape and repairing relationships with different business for the past several months, and this is just the next step. They may not find all the answers they were looking for, but it goes a long way to rebuilding trust between residents and city hall.
Thumbs down to ERCOT, Texas’ main power grid operator, for asking everyone to turn their thermostats up to make up for some power plants going offline last week. February was a hard lesson in just how unprepared the Texas grid is for severe weather and unexpected outages. The energy group has been extremely parsimonious with information about the state of the grid and what they’re doing to fix things. The group needs more accountability in their actions — or lack thereof.
Thumbs up to vaccinations. Texas is at 40% vaccination rate according to state statistics, and we’re also at the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in more than a year. Let’s keep it up. Get vaccinated.
