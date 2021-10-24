Dorothy Davis Wardlow, born Nov. 26, 1926, in Cooper, Texas, left this life for a Heavenly one on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 6:08 p.m., at her home in Powderly, Texas.
She leaves behind her daughter, Alana, and others who will miss her. She was preceded in death by her dad, Charles John Davis; mom, Dorothy Jane Perdue Davis; grandmother, Margaret Elizabeth Stone; her husband of 70 years, Harvey E. Wardlow; her son, (a special angel, Philip Alan Wardlow; and by all her siblings and their spouses and many of their children.
Dorothy was blessed to have a mother (and grandmother’s influence) that taught her to love God. She was a loving, strong, dedicated, mental and emotional giant. From her childhood homes in Cooper and Powderly, they moved to Dallas. In her teen years, after her dad passed away, she became the provider for both her and her mom. Her mom continued to live with Dorothy’s family until a year or so before her death in 1971. She was a second Mom to Phil and Alana. It was wonderful having her close for those years, hearing all her life stories, seeing her immense love of God, and listening to her recreate her childhood visions of Jesus, and the crystal and gold staircase that took her up to see her name written in the Book of Life.
While in Dallas, Dorothy married the love of her life, Harvey, in 1946, and was the best Mom to Phil and Alana, who were both born at Baylor Hospital. Harvey and Dorothy were ahead of their time, because they both had to work. Dorothy was even a sheriff’s deputy for a while. In 1958, they bought an old frame house on about 100 acres and moved to Powderly (for the second time in her life). They moved in a frame house just across the road so her Mom could have a place of her own. For communication between the two houses, they did the next best thing to cell phones … strung up a long phone wire, and attached a couple of ancient wooden box type phones. It worked, plus there were no monthly fees. Dorothy decided she didn’t have enough to do, so she enrolled in college to be a teacher. She worked from home all hours of the night as a seamstress. Except on weekends when Harvey was home, she single-handedly took care of her kids, cooked, cleaned, milked and fed cows, had a garden to tend and she got through some scary things, i.e., a wildfire that came within feet of destroying the house … or when she jumped onto a plank with a rusty nail (she pulled it out of her foot, drove to the doctor). She shuttled the kids, took Harvey to and from the bus station (or Dallas) every weekend. She still found time to attend college (no virtual stuff), study and was a great student.
Due to a Harvey’s job transfer to Houston in 1964, the family moved three times to settle in Houston, and she finished her degree at U of H. She taught 5th-grade, special education and Sunday school for 13 years. In 1977, the family moved back to Powderly and built their last home about a mile from the second home they had in Powderly and about 3 miles from her childhood home. Seems the third time was a charm. Two of her sisters and one brother moved to Powderly, next door and across the road from each other. Another brother moved to Chicota, just a few miles down the road. Being the youngest of six children, she was privileged to assist her mom and some siblings in their older years. The last home in Powderly is where she lived for 44 years.
Dorothy was passionate about many things, including music, playing the piano, singing, art, teaching, cooking and visiting God’s scenic and amazing creations in this country. Her creativity was especially evident as an artist and teacher, from teaching public and Sunday school, to teaching art for 44 years, and creating many original works of art. Over the years, she had many art students, some of which became part of the family and stayed with her for up to and exceeding 20 years. She love, love, loved her family, her friends and& her special group of “adopted” daughters.
Of all life’s accomplishments, the one that stands above and beyond all others is the day she gave her life to God, Aug. 4, 1966, at a church prayer meeting in Houston, Texas.
She will be missed, especially by me, her daughter. I am so grateful to God to have her as my mom and for all the wonderful memories I have. She was our emotional rock, like mom’s are supposed to be. Mom and dad were strong, hardworking, never called in sick, occasionally had two jobs at a time-kind-of-people. When asked, “How are you doing?,” the answer was always, “Just fine.” In this extremely sad time, I am going to remember my dad frequently saying, “Honey, everything will be alright, it always works out.” I think he sort of paraphrased Jesus.
Mom, I love you so much! I can’t imagine this life without you in it. I’m also thankful for the people who have stuck with us not only in the good times, but in the ups and downs of health issues, and the passing of my brother, dad and mom. All families face it, some of us are blessed to have a few caring people around. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.