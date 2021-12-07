Marcia Faye Scott, 84, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Spring Lake Assisted Living in Paris.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Myre officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Scott, the daughter of Marcus Elmo Jackson and Madelyn Roland Jackson, was born on Oct. 11, 1937.
In the early years of her career, she worked as a teacher’s aide at Honey Grove Elementary School and at First State Bank in Honey Grove. After moving to Dallas, she worked for Austin Bridge. Marcia then moved to Paris where she worked for L. P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center, Don McLaughlin and Paris Junior College.
She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the Eastern Star.
Her parents; and her husband, J. D. Scott, preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, Marcus Scott and wife, Edith, of Mesquite and Mitchell Scott and wife, Traci, of Paris; four grandchildren, Starla Davis and husband, Roy, Charlie Scott, Alexis McDougal and husband, Michael Paul and Alycia Scott; along with nine great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
