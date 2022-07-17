PEDC Office

The Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors is to recognize the reappointments of Erik Roddy and Stephen Terrell to the board and conduct a board reorganization to name a chairman, vice-chairman and secretary-treasurer when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.

Other agenda items include approval of minutes from a June 21 meeting, approval of June financial statements, amended bylaws, the 2022-23 budget and a presentation and discussion about the board’s 2021-23 plan of work. Directors are to meet in executive session to discuss economic development negotiations with prospective business clients known as Project Rocket X and Project Red Oak.

