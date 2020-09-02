Detroit man arrested on parole violation
Paris police arrested 22-year-old Reynaldo Cerros, of Detroit, at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday on a parole violation warrant. Cerros was arrested at the Paris District Parole Office in the 2600 block of North Main Street. He was later transferred to Lamar County Jail.
Men arrested on outstanding warrants
At 1:05 p.m. Monday, Paris police arrested Gary Wayne Williams, 54, at his residence in the 600 block of East Price Street. Police said Williams had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with sexual performance of a child. He was booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he was released the same day on a $50,000 bond for a possession of child pornography charge. Jail records show a zero dollar bond on the felony warrant charge.
Paris police arrested Justin Scott Blivens, 40, of Paris, at 7:17 p.m.Monday in the 400 block of NE 35th Street. Police said Blivens was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Delta County for possession of a controlled substance and escape while arrested or confined. He was later placed in the Lamar County jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested 4 people on Tuesday.
