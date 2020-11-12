Cydnie Malone has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Malone was instrumental in the Pantherettes’ win over Caddo Mills. She scored 17 points, including more than half of her teams’ points in the opening quarter.
