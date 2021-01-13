Fred J. Wilkerson, 88, of Ben Franklin, Texas, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., for viewing, at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 West Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 East Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Cooper, Texas,
under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Cooper, Texas.
