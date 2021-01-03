Regional Covid-19 vaccinations are now underway for frontline health care workers, first responders and those who are considered high risk for a severe infection of the respiratory disease, although the statewide rollout has been marred by mixed messages and confusion.
Lamar County volunteer firefighters were among those invited to sign up for their first round of vaccinations Dec. 29, a day after Paris Regional Medical Center officials announced the hospital received its initial allocation of vaccines, developed by Moderna, and it was distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the state of Texas. The Moderna vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 18.
“I’m excited that it’s the Moderna. It requires a little bit less storage requirements and, supposedly, it had less immediate side effects,” PRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amanda Green said in a Thursday video. “You should expect a little side effect of pain in the arm and maybe some aching, but Moderna had a little bit less of that (than Pfizer-BioNTech).”
Focused Care at Clarksville also announced Dec. 29 it was beginning Covid-19 vaccination clinics for its long-term care community. The vaccination was provided by PharmScript, using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and it was administered to all residents and team members who elected to receive the shot. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received FDA emergency use authorization Dec. 11.
The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority on Wednesday announced it had given more than 400 vaccines to employees, and the Choctaw Nation was ready to vaccinate the next tier of people starting Monday. Phase 2 of the vaccination protocol includes authority patients and Certified Degree of Indian Blood cardholders who are 60 years or older living in the nation’s jurisdiction. CDIB cardholders in the same household with phase 2 patients, and teachers who are current patients and cardholders also are eligible. Officials said as supplies of vaccines are increased in the coming weeks, vaccinations will be made available to more people within Choctaw Nation jurisdiction.
“The Covid-19 vaccine is created with the newest vaccine technology,” said Todd Hallmark, the authority’s executive officer of health. “The vaccine is designed to build the immune system without giving the patient an active dose of the virus and requires two doses spread apart by a certain number of days. You will need to make sure you can make this second appointment to get the maximum effect of the vaccine. In trials, both vaccines that CNHSA will be administering proved over 94% effective at reducing the risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus.”
The statewide vaccination effort has not gone as smoothly as some might have hoped, with mixed messages and orders coming from state officials. On Dec. 21, Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, announced Texans 65 and older, and people who are at least 16 with certain medical conditions, would be next in line as group 1B for vaccination, The Texas Tribune reported. Health officials thought it would be a few weeks before that group was eligible, but two days later, Hellerstedt moved the timeline up. DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen said the Dec. 23 letter was meant to encourage providers not to wait until everyone in the 1A group had been vaccinated before moving on to the 1B group, the Tribune reported.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday took to Twitter to criticize providers for not moving quicker to administer the vaccine. That same day, Hellerstedt directed providers to “immediately vaccinate” all eligible Texans, including those in the 1B group, the Tribune reported.
Locally, the vaccinations come as Covid-19 cases continue to surge. In a Thursday video, Green said that although the hospital has reached its “breaking number,” it’s “hanging in there.”
“My past message of ‘we are prepared’ continues to stand,” she said. “We continue to stretch, and we make room for people. And we still have nurses to care for people, and we still have supplies, so we’re hanging in there.”
Hundreds of new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Lamar County in recent days, with the latest tally from the Paris-Lamar County Health District showing a total case count of 4,233. That’s up from 3,800 on Dec. 27. Seventy-seven county residents have died from the disease, the data shows. The active case count, available on the Texas Department of State Health Services Covid-19 dashboard, was 710 on Saturday.
Green said she believes what’s happening at the hospital is a better reflection of what the community is going through than what the state data is showing because the state is working with some databases that contain weeks worth of data. Hospitalizations follow surges by a few weeks, Green said. The daily average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients at PRMC has doubled since July, she added.
In discussing the continued zero visitor policy at the hospital, Green said Covid-19 is likely more prevalent in the community than the numbers show. A Houston study comparing antibody and antigen testing results confirmed suspicions that about five times as many people who get tested for active infection have had the disease. The CDC has said the majority of people who contract Covid-19 may be asymptomatic.
Green also expressed excitement about an emergency use authorization for an antigen capture test, which will be cheaply available over the counter. She said like a pregnancy test, positive results will appear as two lines in the test area while negative results will show a single line. Another form of testing is in line for emergency use authorization, she said. It will require a prescription, but it will deliver PCR test results in real time.
